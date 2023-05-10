New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) by analysts is $53.85, which is $13.56 above the current market price. The public float for EDU is 166.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of EDU was 1.97M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) has decreased by -5.96 when compared to last closing price of 41.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

EDU’s Market Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen a -6.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.45% gain in the past month and a -2.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for EDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.02% for EDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EDU, setting the target price at $36.60 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.64. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 13.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.61 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.05. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.