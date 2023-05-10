NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS): A Technical Analysis

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 695.00x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) is $17.29, which is $8.95 above the current market price. The public float for NRDS is 43.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRDS on May 10, 2023 was 830.69K shares.

NRDS) stock’s latest price update

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.87 compared to its previous closing price of 8.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -33.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRDS’s Market Performance

NRDS’s stock has fallen by -33.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -44.62% and a quarterly drop of -37.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for NerdWallet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.04% for NRDS’s stock, with a -32.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRDS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to NRDS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

NRDS Trading at -47.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares sank -44.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDS fell by -33.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, NerdWallet Inc. saw -13.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDS starting from Yuann Kevin, who sale 1,225 shares at the price of $21.58 back on Mar 03. After this action, Yuann Kevin now owns 192,056 shares of NerdWallet Inc., valued at $26,435 using the latest closing price.

Yuann Kevin, the Chief Business Officer of NerdWallet Inc., sale 2,357 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Yuann Kevin is holding 193,281 shares at $49,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.11 for the present operating margin

+92.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for NerdWallet Inc. stands at -1.89. The total capital return value is set at -1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.58. Total debt to assets is 2.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.