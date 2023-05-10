Navigating the Volatility of ServiceNow Inc.’s (NOW) Stock

In the past week, NOW stock has gone up by 4.03%, with a monthly decline of -3.22% and a quarterly plunge of -2.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for ServiceNow Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for NOW’s stock, with a 6.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Right Now?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 224.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is $535.55, which is $84.88 above the current market price. The public float for NOW is 201.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOW on May 10, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

NOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) has increased by 3.01 when compared to last closing price of 441.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that ServiceNow Earnings Beat Street Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $410 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOW reach a price target of $548, previously predicting the price at $475. The rating they have provided for NOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 04th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to NOW, setting the target price at $420 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

NOW Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $456.31. In addition, ServiceNow Inc. saw 17.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from ELMER RUSSELL S, who sale 55 shares at the price of $436.90 back on May 08. After this action, ELMER RUSSELL S now owns 4,047 shares of ServiceNow Inc., valued at $24,030 using the latest closing price.

Smith Paul John, the Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc., sale 38 shares at $432.37 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Smith Paul John is holding 2,431 shares at $16,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc. stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.