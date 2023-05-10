Navigating the Volatility of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s (HDSN) Stock

In the past week, HDSN stock has gone up by 4.94%, with a monthly decline of -0.25% and a quarterly plunge of -27.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Hudson Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for HDSN’s stock, with a -12.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) Right Now?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for HDSN is 37.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDSN on May 10, 2023 was 585.64K shares.

HDSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) has increased by 3.99 when compared to last closing price of 7.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HDSN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HDSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HDSN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to HDSN, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

HDSN Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDSN rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Hudson Technologies Inc. saw -20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HDSN starting from ABBATECOLA VINCENT P, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Mar 14. After this action, ABBATECOLA VINCENT P now owns 126,578 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc., valued at $8,270 using the latest closing price.

Gaglione Kenneth, the VP-Operations of Hudson Technologies Inc., sale 19,000 shares at $11.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Gaglione Kenneth is holding 3,207 shares at $219,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HDSN

Equity return is now at value 70.70, with 38.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.