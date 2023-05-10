Navigating the Volatility of FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) Stock

In the past week, FTCI stock has gone up by 5.16%, with a monthly gain of 5.16% and a quarterly plunge of -9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.99% for FTC Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.21% for FTCI’s stock, with a -10.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is $4.61, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 43.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTCI on May 10, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

FTCI stock's latest price update

The stock of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 2.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTCI, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

FTCI Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Hunkler Sean, who sale 6,407 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Apr 13. After this action, Hunkler Sean now owns 670,265 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $17,619 using the latest closing price.

Morris Robert Phelps, the Chief Financial Officer of FTC Solar Inc., sale 1,579 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Morris Robert Phelps is holding 195,426 shares at $4,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -58.60 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.