Masimo Corporation’s (MASI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Masimo Corporation (MASI) has gone down by -9.04% for the week, with a -10.15% drop in the past month and a 0.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for MASI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.73% for MASI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) Right Now?

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Masimo Corporation (MASI) is $193.29, which is $20.12 above the current market price. The public float for MASI is 48.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MASI on May 10, 2023 was 309.93K shares.

MASI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) has dropped by -7.80 compared to previous close of 184.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MASI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MASI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MASI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $187 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MASI reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for MASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MASI, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

MASI Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.27. In addition, Masimo Corporation saw 14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from KIANI JOE E, who purchase 7,040 shares at the price of $144.79 back on Dec 15. After this action, KIANI JOE E now owns 46,818 shares of Masimo Corporation, valued at $1,019,352 using the latest closing price.

KIANI JOE E, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corporation, purchase 31,994 shares at $123.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KIANI JOE E is holding 39,778 shares at $3,967,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+52.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masimo Corporation stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.34. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Masimo Corporation (MASI), the company’s capital structure generated 76.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 32.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Masimo Corporation (MASI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.