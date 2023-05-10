Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 19.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) by analysts is $21.49, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.85B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of MFC was 3.32M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC’s stock has seen a 1.48% increase for the week, with a 6.42% rise in the past month and a 2.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for Manulife Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.65% for MFC’s stock, with a 10.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFC Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.44. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.