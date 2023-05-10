Make Informed Decisions with Uxin Limited (UXIN) Stock Updates

In the past week, UXIN stock has gone up by 58.82%, with a monthly decline of -33.61% and a quarterly plunge of -47.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.77% for Uxin Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.19% for UXIN’s stock, with a -58.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is above average at 0.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uxin Limited (UXIN) is $413.57, which is $9.63 above the current market price. The public float for UXIN is 39.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UXIN on May 10, 2023 was 380.31K shares.

UXIN) stock’s latest price update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)’s stock price has increased by 32.79 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. However, the company has seen a 58.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at -17.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.70%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN rose by +58.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1339. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -43.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with 29.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.