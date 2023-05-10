Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has seen a 15.49% increase in the past week, with a -10.27% drop in the past month, and a -15.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for LICY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.77% for LICY’s stock, with a -13.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Right Now?

The average price estimated by analysts for LICY is $8.00, which is $2.93 above than the current price. The public float for LICY is 136.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.12% of that float. The average trading volume of LICY on May 10, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

LICY) stock’s latest price update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.17relation to previous closing price of 5.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LICY

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LICY reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for LICY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LICY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

LICY Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY rose by +15.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. saw 6.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-829.85 for the present operating margin

-535.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stands at -400.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.71.

Based on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY), the company’s capital structure generated 68.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 38.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 47.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.