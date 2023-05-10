Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) is above average at 32.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KW is 117.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KW on May 10, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KW) stock’s latest price update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.76 in relation to its previous close of 14.55. However, the company has experienced a -10.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KW’s Market Performance

KW’s stock has fallen by -10.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.90% and a quarterly drop of -18.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.99% for KW stock, with a simple moving average of -13.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KW reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for KW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to KW, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

KW Trading at -10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.03. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. saw -6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, who sale 23,666 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Nov 04. After this action, Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh now owns 23,934 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., valued at $380,786 using the latest closing price.

ZAX STANLEY R, the Director of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $18.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that ZAX STANLEY R is holding 458,800 shares at $635,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.