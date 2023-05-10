Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.25 in comparison to its previous close of 117.29, however, the company has experienced a 3.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) Right Now?

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) is $153.01, which is $34.56 above the current market price. The public float for J is 125.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of J on May 10, 2023 was 573.16K shares.

J’s Market Performance

The stock of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has seen a 3.79% increase in the past week, with a 4.29% rise in the past month, and a -3.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for J. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.03% for J’s stock, with a -1.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $137 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see J reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $136. The rating they have provided for J stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to J, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

J Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.51. In addition, Jacobs Solutions Inc. saw -1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who sale 6,666 shares at the price of $115.24 back on Apr 17. After this action, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. now owns 607,956 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc., valued at $768,190 using the latest closing price.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., the Executive Chair of Jacobs Solutions Inc., sale 6,666 shares at $116.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. is holding 614,622 shares at $778,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Solutions Inc. stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.58. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), the company’s capital structure generated 68.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.73. Total debt to assets is 28.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.