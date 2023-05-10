Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54x that is above its average ratio.

The average price predicted by analysts for JXN is $41.33, which is $7.07 above the current price. The public float for JXN is 68.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JXN on May 10, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

JXN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) has plunged by -2.40 when compared to previous closing price of 35.38, but the company has seen a 0.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JXN’s Market Performance

JXN’s stock has risen by 0.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.95% and a quarterly drop of -25.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Jackson Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for JXN’s stock, with a -3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JXN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for JXN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JXN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

JXN Trading at -7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.74. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw -0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Cummings Don W, who sale 9,877 shares at the price of $37.20 back on Apr 18. After this action, Cummings Don W now owns 25,925 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $367,424 using the latest closing price.

Cummings Don W, the SVP, Controller and CAO of Jackson Financial Inc., sale 1,271 shares at $36.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Cummings Don W is holding 41,186 shares at $46,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc. stands at +39.15. The total capital return value is set at 79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.03. Equity return is now at value 62.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN), the company’s capital structure generated 52.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.28. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.