iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)’s stock price has decreased by -7.30 compared to its previous closing price of 38.28. However, the company has seen a -6.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/23 that Amazon’s Roomba Deal Keeps Getting Messier

Is It Worth Investing in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) by analysts is $61.00, which is $18.26 above the current market price. The public float for IRBT is 26.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.81% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of IRBT was 362.71K shares.

IRBT’s Market Performance

The stock of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has seen a -6.86% decrease in the past week, with a -14.43% drop in the past month, and a -15.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for IRBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.44% for IRBT’s stock, with a -28.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $45 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRBT reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for IRBT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to IRBT, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

IRBT Trading at -15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.22. In addition, iRobot Corporation saw -26.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRBT starting from ALI MOHAMAD, who sale 767 shares at the price of $38.88 back on Jun 13. After this action, ALI MOHAMAD now owns 19,064 shares of iRobot Corporation, valued at $29,821 using the latest closing price.

ELLINGER DEBORAH G, the Director of iRobot Corporation, sale 730 shares at $38.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that ELLINGER DEBORAH G is holding 25,953 shares at $28,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.96 for the present operating margin

+28.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for iRobot Corporation stands at -24.76. The total capital return value is set at -36.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.12. Equity return is now at value -47.50, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on iRobot Corporation (IRBT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.52. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.