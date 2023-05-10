International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.61relation to previous closing price of 27.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is above average at 20.06x. The 36-month beta value for IGT is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IGT is $35.49, which is $7.39 above than the current price. The public float for IGT is 103.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume of IGT on May 10, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

The stock of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has seen a -2.88% decrease in the past week, with a 0.48% rise in the past month, and a -0.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for IGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for IGT’s stock, with a 17.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $43 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to IGT, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

IGT Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.58. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 18.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.04 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 421.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.83. Total debt to assets is 57.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 414.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.