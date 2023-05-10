Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IMTE is 18.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMTE on May 10, 2023 was 155.30K shares.

IMTE) stock’s latest price update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE)’s stock price has soared by 19.79 in relation to previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 42.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMTE’s Market Performance

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has experienced a 42.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.31% rise in the past month, and a -31.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.14% for IMTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.39% for IMTE’s stock, with a -31.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMTE Trading at 25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.66%, as shares surge +38.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE rose by +42.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3921. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw -19.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2291.35 for the present operating margin

-562.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at -2394.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.