Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has decreased by -11.17 when compared to last closing price of 17.32.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 176.73x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IAS is $19.89, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 153.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for IAS on May 10, 2023 was 495.95K shares.

IAS’s Market Performance

IAS’s stock has seen a -1.38% decrease for the week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month and a 40.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for IAS’s stock, with a 49.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for IAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to IAS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

IAS Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.68. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 75.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from SHARMA TOM, who sale 53,546 shares at the price of $16.79 back on May 05. After this action, SHARMA TOM now owns 55,039 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $899,181 using the latest closing price.

SHARMA TOM, the Chief Product Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 4,157 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that SHARMA TOM is holding 55,039 shares at $66,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.