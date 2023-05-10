Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Stock Experiences 6.31% Monthly Change

In the past week, IR stock has gone up by 3.27%, with a monthly gain of 6.31% and a quarterly surge of 2.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Ingersoll Rand Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.77% for IR’s stock, with a 11.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is above average at 37.39x. The 36-month beta value for IR is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IR is $66.39, which is $5.15 above than the current price. The public float for IR is 404.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of IR on May 10, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 58.94, however, the company has experienced a 3.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/25/22 that Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Like a Long-Term Winner

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IR reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for IR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

IR Trading at 4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.45. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 102,856 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $57.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 119,480 shares at $4,300,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.