Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s (IRT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has seen a 2.73% increase in the past week, with a 3.99% gain in the past month, and a -11.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for IRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.77% for IRT’s stock, with a -4.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is above average at 74.25x. The 36-month beta value for IRT is also noteworthy at 1.00.

The public float for IRT is 222.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of IRT on May 10, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

IRT) stock’s latest price update

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 17.06. However, the company has seen a 2.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to IRT, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

IRT Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.34. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc. saw 0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from SCHAEFFER SCOTT, who sale 16,656 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, SCHAEFFER SCOTT now owns 567,209 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc., valued at $287,483 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the Chair of Board & CEO of Independence Realty Trust Inc., sale 155,830 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that SCHAEFFER SCOTT is holding 583,865 shares at $2,686,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stands at +18.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.28. Total debt to assets is 40.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.