IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IDYA stock has gone up by 14.98%, with a monthly gain of 57.43% and a quarterly surge of 26.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.46% for IDYA’s stock, with a 42.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) by analysts is $32.40, which is $9.96 above the current market price. The public float for IDYA is 47.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.15% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of IDYA was 609.14K shares.

IDYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) has jumped by 14.62 compared to previous close of 19.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $24 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDYA reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for IDYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to IDYA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

IDYA Trading at 39.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +63.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA rose by +14.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.36. In addition, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. saw 22.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.72 for the present operating margin

+95.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stands at -115.17. The total capital return value is set at -18.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.88. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.99. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.