Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has surged by 0.69 when compared to previous closing price of 83.10, but the company has seen a -0.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is $93.39, which is $8.45 above the current market price. The public float for HOLX is 244.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOLX on May 10, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX’s stock has seen a -0.36% decrease for the week, with a 0.72% rise in the past month and a -2.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for Hologic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.65% for HOLX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $75 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for HOLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOLX, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

HOLX Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.23. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw 11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from Mitchell Essex D, who sale 2,390 shares at the price of $83.73 back on May 05. After this action, Mitchell Essex D now owns 7,212 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $200,115 using the latest closing price.

COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, the Principal Accounting Officer of Hologic Inc., sale 9,128 shares at $85.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN is holding 14,298 shares at $778,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.89 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic Inc. stands at +26.77. The total capital return value is set at 21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 59.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.47. Total debt to assets is 32.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.