Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is above average at 17.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) is $14.88, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for HTGC is 128.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HTGC on May 10, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HTGC) stock’s latest price update

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 13.61. However, the company has seen a 1.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HTGC’s Market Performance

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has seen a 1.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.51% gain in the past month and a -8.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for HTGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.85% for HTGC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HTGC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HTGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTGC reach a price target of $10.50, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for HTGC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

HTGC Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTGC rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Hercules Capital Inc. saw 1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTGC starting from CROWELL GAYLE A, who purchase 7,200 shares at the price of $13.66 back on May 08. After this action, CROWELL GAYLE A now owns 38,845 shares of Hercules Capital Inc., valued at $98,352 using the latest closing price.

Loo Wade, the Director of Hercules Capital Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $11.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Loo Wade is holding 8,059 shares at $47,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.47 for the present operating margin

+97.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hercules Capital Inc. stands at +30.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.99. Total debt to assets is 52.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.