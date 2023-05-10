Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has plunged by -6.23 when compared to previous closing price of 79.80, but the company has seen a -7.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/22 that Drilling Down on Henry Schein

Is It Worth Investing in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Right Now?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HSIC is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HSIC is $83.92, which is $9.75 above the current market price. The public float for HSIC is 130.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume for HSIC on May 10, 2023 was 844.54K shares.

HSIC’s Market Performance

HSIC stock saw a decrease of -7.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.86% for HSIC’s stock, with a -3.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSIC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HSIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HSIC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSIC reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $93. The rating they have provided for HSIC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to HSIC, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

HSIC Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC fell by -7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.58. In addition, Henry Schein Inc. saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from KUEHN KURT P, who sale 1,909 shares at the price of $77.46 back on Mar 16. After this action, KUEHN KURT P now owns 15,675 shares of Henry Schein Inc., valued at $147,871 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Walter, the Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer of Henry Schein Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $78.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Siegel Walter is holding 41,234 shares at $393,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.42 for the present operating margin

+28.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Henry Schein Inc. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 15.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.61. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.29. Total debt to assets is 17.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.