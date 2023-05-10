Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCAT is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HCAT is $15.60, which is $5.58 above the current price. The public float for HCAT is 53.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCAT on May 10, 2023 was 480.30K shares.

HCAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) has plunged by -13.39 when compared to previous closing price of 11.95, but the company has seen a -17.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCAT’s Market Performance

HCAT’s stock has fallen by -17.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.95% and a quarterly drop of -28.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Health Catalyst Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.65% for HCAT’s stock, with a -11.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to HCAT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

HCAT Trading at -16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT fell by -18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw -2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Alger Jason, who sale 2,967 shares at the price of $14.23 back on Mar 03. After this action, Alger Jason now owns 55,323 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $42,229 using the latest closing price.

Hunt Bryan Truman, the Chief Financial Officer of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 760 shares at $14.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Hunt Bryan Truman is holding 232,826 shares at $10,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.49 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc. stands at -49.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.73. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 58.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.85. Total debt to assets is 32.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.