HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock Records 7.37% Quarterly Movement

The stock of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has gone down by -2.31% for the week, with a 1.13% rise in the past month and a 7.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.96% for HCA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for HCA stock, with a simple moving average of 16.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is $310.71, which is $33.5 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 210.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCA on May 10, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA)'s stock price has plunged by -1.34% in relation to previous closing price of 277.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 04/21/23 that HCA Smashes Earnings Expectations. The Stock Is the S&P 500's Top Performer.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $304 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $283, previously predicting the price at $257. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underperform” to HCA, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

HCA Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.65. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 14.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Cuffe Michael S., who sale 12,556 shares at the price of $284.44 back on Apr 28. After this action, Cuffe Michael S. now owns 28,783 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $3,571,396 using the latest closing price.

Akdamar Erol R, the Group President of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $285.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Akdamar Erol R is holding 42,484 shares at $997,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value -186.30, with 11.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.