Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GVA stock has gone up by 3.21%, with a monthly decline of -2.12% and a quarterly plunge of -11.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Granite Construction Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for GVA stock, with a simple moving average of 8.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) Right Now?

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GVA is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GVA is $51.40, which is $13.5 above the current price. The public float for GVA is 43.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GVA on May 10, 2023 was 349.60K shares.

GVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) has increased by 6.82 when compared to last closing price of 35.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $55 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GVA reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for GVA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 13th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to GVA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

GVA Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVA rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.59. In addition, Granite Construction Incorporated saw 8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Construction Incorporated stands at +2.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.