Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has increased by 1.85 when compared to last closing price of 8.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Right Now?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29.

The public float for GOGL is 122.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of GOGL was 1.67M shares.

GOGL’s Market Performance

The stock of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has seen a 3.41% increase in the past week, with a -3.41% drop in the past month, and a -8.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for GOGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.03% for GOGL’s stock, with a -5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GOGL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GOGL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOGL reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for GOGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOGL, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

GOGL Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.05. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw 1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.