Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen a 4.51% increase in the past week, with a -9.07% drop in the past month, and a -18.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for FRSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of -6.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRSH is 159.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.88% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of FRSH was 1.60M shares.

FRSH) stock’s latest price update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.37 in relation to its previous close of 13.48. However, the company has experienced a 4.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to FRSH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

FRSH Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from PADGETT BARRY L., who sale 6,566 shares at the price of $13.05 back on May 05. After this action, PADGETT BARRY L. now owns 16,428 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $85,686 using the latest closing price.

NELSON ZACHARY, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 8,433 shares at $12.56 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that NELSON ZACHARY is holding 16,230 shares at $105,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.