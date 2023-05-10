Examining the Volatility of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (CHK) Stock

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has gone down by -2.52% for the week, with a 0.71% rise in the past month and a -7.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for CHK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for CHK’s stock, with a -12.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) Right Now?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CHK is $106.27, which is $29.86 above the current price. The public float for CHK is 127.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on May 10, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

CHK) stock’s latest price update

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.29 in relation to previous closing price of 78.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that Chesapeake to Sell Shale Oil Assets to Ineos for $1.4 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $91 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHK reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CHK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CHK, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

CHK Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.12. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corporation saw -16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHK starting from Wichterich Michael, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $85.65 back on Jun 27. After this action, Wichterich Michael now owns 25,318 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, valued at $171,300 using the latest closing price.

DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, the President and CEO of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $82.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR is holding 35,891 shares at $246,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.65 for the present operating margin

+45.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stands at +34.95. The total capital return value is set at 60.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.95. Equity return is now at value 89.00, with 48.40 for asset returns.

Based on Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.84. Total debt to assets is 20.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.