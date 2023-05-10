Evaluating the Impact of 7.58 Increase on Everi Holdings Inc.’s (EVRI) Stock

The stock of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has seen a 6.87% increase in the past week, with a -2.30% drop in the past month, and a -13.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for EVRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.08% for EVRI’s stock, with a -6.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) Right Now?

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) by analysts is $25.88, which is $9.71 above the current market price. The public float for EVRI is 86.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of EVRI was 748.24K shares.

EVRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) has increased by 7.58 when compared to last closing price of 15.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVRI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $28 based on the research report published on April 05th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EVRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EVRI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

EVRI Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.52. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc. saw 12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRI starting from Lucchese David, who sale 38,398 shares at the price of $18.61 back on Mar 03. After this action, Lucchese David now owns 167,287 shares of Everi Holdings Inc., valued at $714,587 using the latest closing price.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P, the Director of Everi Holdings Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $18.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that JUDGE GEOFFREY P is holding 61,572 shares at $111,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+61.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everi Holdings Inc. stands at +15.21. The total capital return value is set at 17.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 56.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 459.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.11. Total debt to assets is 52.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.