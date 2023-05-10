Evaluating the Impact of -2.16 Increase on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) Stock

In the past week, MGY stock has gone down by -2.40%, with a monthly decline of -14.03% and a quarterly plunge of -16.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.75% for MGY’s stock, with a -15.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MGY is at 2.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MGY is $27.77, which is $8.87 above the current market price. The public float for MGY is 179.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.30% of that float. The average trading volume for MGY on May 10, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

MGY) stock’s latest price update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY)’s stock price has plunge by -2.16relation to previous closing price of 19.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $32 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to MGY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

MGY Trading at -9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.17. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw -16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from Walker John B, who sale 7,500,000 shares at the price of $24.26 back on Nov 08. After this action, Walker John B now owns 8,296,077 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $181,950,000 using the latest closing price.

EnerVest, Ltd., the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that EnerVest, Ltd. is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.37 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +52.27. The total capital return value is set at 59.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.68. Equity return is now at value 59.50, with 34.60 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 15.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.