Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) is 50.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is $99.18, which is $20.94 above the current market price. The public float for ENTG is 147.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On May 10, 2023, ENTG’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ENTG) stock’s latest price update

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.52 in relation to previous closing price of 79.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG’s stock has risen by 4.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.66% and a quarterly drop of -8.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Entegris Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.01% for ENTG’s stock, with a -4.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ENTG, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ENTG Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.89. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 19.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from GRAVES GREGORY B, who sale 8,073 shares at the price of $82.19 back on Feb 21. After this action, GRAVES GREGORY B now owns 19,703 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $663,509 using the latest closing price.

Haris Clinton M., the SVP & President, MC Division of Entegris Inc., sale 11,344 shares at $87.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Haris Clinton M. is holding 41,290 shares at $991,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.