Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is above average at 18.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) is $7.40, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for ESRT is 160.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESRT on May 10, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.21relation to previous closing price of 5.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ESRT’s Market Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has experienced a 1.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.09% drop in the past month, and a -29.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.73% for ESRT’s stock, with a -19.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $7 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESRT reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ESRT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ESRT, setting the target price at $9.25 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

ESRT Trading at -11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw -15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.47 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 238.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.45. Total debt to assets is 54.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.