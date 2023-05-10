Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is 24.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPC is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) is $47.00, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for EPC is 48.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.87% of that float. On May 10, 2023, EPC’s average trading volume was 360.49K shares.

EPC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) has increased by 5.50 when compared to last closing price of 43.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/31/22 that Banana Boat Sunscreen Spray Recalled Over Presence of Carcinogen Benzene

EPC’s Market Performance

EPC’s stock has risen by 2.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.39% and a quarterly rise of 7.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Edgewell Personal Care Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.73% for EPC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPC reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for EPC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to EPC, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

EPC Trading at 7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPC rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.58. In addition, Edgewell Personal Care Company saw 17.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPC starting from HILL JOHN N, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $41.61 back on Nov 29. After this action, HILL JOHN N now owns 74,986 shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company, valued at $52,023 using the latest closing price.

HILL JOHN N, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Edgewell Personal Care Company, sale 0 shares at $37.79 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that HILL JOHN N is holding 64,550 shares at $16 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.55 for the present operating margin

+40.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edgewell Personal Care Company stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.42. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 39.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.