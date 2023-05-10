Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is $56550.59, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EC on May 10, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

EC) stock’s latest price update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 9.07. However, the company has seen a 3.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EC’s Market Performance

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has experienced a 3.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.71% drop in the past month, and a -15.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for EC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.24% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

EC Trading at -12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -20.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw -11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 12.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.