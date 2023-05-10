Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DEA is at 0.64.

The public float for DEA is 89.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.03% of that float. The average trading volume for DEA on May 10, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) has dropped by -0.28 compared to previous close of 14.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DEA’s Market Performance

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has seen a 4.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.22% gain in the past month and a -11.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for DEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for DEA’s stock, with a -9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $17 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEA reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for DEA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to DEA, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DEA Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc. saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.