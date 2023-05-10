East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.11 in relation to its previous close of 44.93. However, the company has experienced a -2.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is above average at 5.26x. The 36-month beta value for EWBC is also noteworthy at 1.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EWBC is 139.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on May 10, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC stock saw a decrease of -2.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.72% for EWBC stock, with a simple moving average of -33.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to EWBC, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

EWBC Trading at -21.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.42. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -31.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Kay Sabrina, who purchase 6,840 shares at the price of $43.88 back on May 09. After this action, Kay Sabrina now owns 8,846 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $300,105 using the latest closing price.

CAMPBELL MOLLY, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., purchase 650 shares at $45.15 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that CAMPBELL MOLLY is holding 13,843 shares at $29,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.