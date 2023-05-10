e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Stock Experiences 3.00% Monthly Change

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen a -5.66% decrease in the past week, with a 3.00% gain in the past month, and a 20.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for ELF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.25% for ELF’s stock, with a 52.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is $96.18, which is $10.55 above the current market price. The public float for ELF is 50.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on May 10, 2023 was 879.67K shares.

ELF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has dropped by -3.84 compared to previous close of 90.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that E.l.f. Beauty Posts Another Beat and a Raise. The Stock Surges.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $100 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELF, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

ELF Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.46. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 56.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 39,740 shares at the price of $88.47 back on May 05. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 286,964 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $3,515,711 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 16,664 shares at $88.49 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 305,673 shares at $1,474,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.31. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 37.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.25. Total debt to assets is 23.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.