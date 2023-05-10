DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.40, however, the company has experienced a 7.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) by analysts is $1.50, The public float for DRTT is 44.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of DRTT was 68.22K shares.

DRTT’s Market Performance

DRTT’s stock has seen a 7.03% increase for the week, with a -19.18% drop in the past month and a -45.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.46% for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for DRTT’s stock, with a -24.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRTT Trading at -13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRTT rose by +13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3769. In addition, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. saw -25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRTT starting from Robinson Scott L, who purchase 12,800 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Dec 15. After this action, Robinson Scott L now owns 262,800 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., valued at $4,992 using the latest closing price.

Urban Benjamin Nicholas, the Chief Executive Officer of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., purchase 166,716 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Urban Benjamin Nicholas is holding 612,500 shares at $56,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+16.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stands at -31.93. The total capital return value is set at -31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.78.

Based on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), the company’s capital structure generated 549.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.60. Total debt to assets is 68.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.