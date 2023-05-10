Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, DAR stock has gone up by 3.66%, with a monthly decline of -0.61% and a quarterly plunge of -11.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Darling Ingredients Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.20% for DAR’s stock, with a -13.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DAR is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DAR is 158.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.62% of that float. The average trading volume for DAR on May 10, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

DAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has jumped by 1.27 compared to previous close of 57.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Biofuel Stocks Are Sputtering. They Could Get a Jump Start.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DAR, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

DAR Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.16. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw -6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from Adair Charles L, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $54.15 back on Mar 16. After this action, Adair Charles L now owns 36,551 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $27,075 using the latest closing price.

McNutt Patrick, the EVP Chief Admin Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc., purchase 900 shares at $54.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McNutt Patrick is holding 12,287 shares at $48,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.