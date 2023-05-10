Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has gone down by -7.29% for the week, with a -10.88% drop in the past month and a -3.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.47% for DQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.87% for DQ’s stock, with a -17.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is above average at 2.10x. The 36-month beta value for DQ is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DQ is $57.08, which is $18.05 above than the current price. The public float for DQ is 67.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on May 10, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.95 in comparison to its previous close of 43.84, however, the company has experienced a -7.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

DQ Trading at -10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.42. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 9.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +39.49. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.