Cutera Inc. (CUTR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is $29.00, which is $21.09 above the current market price. The public float for CUTR is 19.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUTR on May 10, 2023 was 696.10K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CUTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) has decreased by -16.29 when compared to last closing price of 20.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUTR’s Market Performance

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has seen a -21.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.53% decline in the past month and a -50.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.19% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.52% for CUTR’s stock, with a -56.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CUTR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CUTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $14 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

CUTR Trading at -32.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -23.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.68. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -61.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Mowry David H, who purchase 996 shares at the price of $50.12 back on May 13. After this action, Mowry David H now owns 131,779 shares of Cutera Inc., valued at $49,920 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.13 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.66. Equity return is now at value -489.00, with -20.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.