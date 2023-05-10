CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Stock Experiences 14.03% Monthly Change

In the past week, CVAC stock has gone up by 24.18%, with a monthly gain of 14.03% and a quarterly plunge of -5.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.76% for CureVac N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.54% for CVAC’s stock, with a -0.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVAC is $16.01, which is $7.78 above than the current price. The public float for CVAC is 88.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. The average trading volume of CVAC on May 10, 2023 was 571.42K shares.

CVAC) stock’s latest price update

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.89 in comparison to its previous close of 9.10, however, the company has experienced a 24.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVAC reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CVAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CVAC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

CVAC Trading at 17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +17.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +25.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 43.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-424.38 for the present operating margin

-203.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -369.37. Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -26.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

In summary, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.