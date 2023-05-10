Cuentas Inc. (CUEN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CUEN is 1.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUEN on May 10, 2023 was 27.16K shares.

CUEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) has jumped by 29.21 compared to previous close of 5.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 51.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUEN’s Market Performance

CUEN’s stock has risen by 51.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.63% and a quarterly drop of -52.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.64% for Cuentas Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.57% for CUEN’s stock, with a -0.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUEN Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.76%, as shares surge +33.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN rose by +51.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Cuentas Inc. saw 192.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUEN starting from Maimon Arik, who purchase 32,850 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Jun 15. After this action, Maimon Arik now owns 1,621,007 shares of Cuentas Inc., valued at $22,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.22 for the present operating margin

-44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc. stands at -485.34. Equity return is now at value -412.70, with -223.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.