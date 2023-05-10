Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) has increased by 5.02 when compared to last closing price of 23.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Right Now?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCRN is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CCRN is $32.00, which is $8.15 above the current price. The public float for CCRN is 34.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCRN on May 10, 2023 was 668.44K shares.

CCRN’s Market Performance

CCRN stock saw an increase of 15.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.82% and a quarterly increase of -16.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.33% for CCRN’s stock, with a -10.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCRN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CCRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCRN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCRN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CCRN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CCRN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

CCRN Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN rose by +15.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.90. In addition, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. saw -7.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Grieco Cynthia Ann, who sale 1,071 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Nov 28. After this action, Grieco Cynthia Ann now owns 11,950 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., valued at $38,556 using the latest closing price.

Burns William J., the Chief Financial Officer of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., sale 40,293 shares at $30.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Burns William J. is holding 206,111 shares at $1,245,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+21.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stands at +6.71. The total capital return value is set at 50.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.40. Equity return is now at value 55.20, with 24.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.65. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 3.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.