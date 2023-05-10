Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has gone down by -1.38% for the week, with a -1.29% drop in the past month and a -21.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.44% for CUZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.40% for CUZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Right Now?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CUZ is 150.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUZ on May 10, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

CUZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) has dropped by -0.67 compared to previous close of 20.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUZ reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for CUZ stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUZ, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CUZ Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.98. In addition, Cousins Properties Incorporated saw -18.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from MCCOLL JOHN S, who sale 36,975 shares at the price of $24.93 back on Feb 28. After this action, MCCOLL JOHN S now owns 30,814 shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated, valued at $921,602 using the latest closing price.

Roper Pamela F, the EVP, General Counsel of Cousins Properties Incorporated, sale 6,095 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Roper Pamela F is holding 42,241 shares at $157,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.