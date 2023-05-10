Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) has surged by 0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 65.29, but the company has seen a 0.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is $62.17, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for CCEP is 289.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCEP on May 10, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

CCEP’s Market Performance

The stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has seen a 0.98% increase in the past week, with a 12.07% rise in the past month, and a 20.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.02% for CCEP stock, with a simple moving average of 23.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $61.15 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCEP reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CCEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

CCEP Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.08. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.