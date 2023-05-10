CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 61.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CMS is 288.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. On May 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CMS was 2.05M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS stock saw a decrease of -0.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -1.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMS reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for CMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CMS, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

CMS Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.59. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Rich Brian F, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $61.72 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rich Brian F now owns 91,927 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $246,880 using the latest closing price.

Hofmeister Brandon J., the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 1,250 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Hofmeister Brandon J. is holding 62,881 shares at $75,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.