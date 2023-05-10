Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTXR is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is $6.00, which is $4.77 above the current market price. The public float for CTXR is 133.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.53% of that float. On May 10, 2023, CTXR’s average trading volume was 970.36K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTXR) stock’s latest price update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR)’s stock price has dropped by -3.91 in relation to previous closing price of 1.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTXR’s Market Performance

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has seen a -18.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.75% decline in the past month and a -13.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.58% for CTXR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.47% for CTXR’s stock, with a 5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

CTXR Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -19.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR fell by -18.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4575. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 55.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -28.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.49. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.