Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 96.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/21 that Supply-Chain Crisis Has Companies Asking if They Should Still Advertise

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHD is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHD is $96.56, which is $1.0 above the current price. The public float for CHD is 243.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHD on May 10, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

The stock of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has seen a -1.11% decrease in the past week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month, and a 15.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for CHD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.00% for CHD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHD, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

CHD Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.41. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from SHEARER ROBERT K, who sale 12,960 shares at the price of $96.23 back on May 02. After this action, SHEARER ROBERT K now owns 29,108 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $1,247,110 using the latest closing price.

SHEARER ROBERT K, the Director of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 11,590 shares at $96.23 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that SHEARER ROBERT K is holding 29,108 shares at $1,115,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.