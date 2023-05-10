Celanese Corporation (CE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is above average at 6.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celanese Corporation (CE) is $128.03, which is $24.36 above the current market price. The public float for CE is 108.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CE on May 10, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CE) stock’s latest price update

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 106.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

CE’s Market Performance

CE’s stock has risen by 2.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.65% and a quarterly drop of -15.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Celanese Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for CE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $120 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CE, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

CE Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.66. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Murray Mark Christopher, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $117.15 back on Feb 28. After this action, Murray Mark Christopher now owns 10,589 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $140,580 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Celanese Corporation (CE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.